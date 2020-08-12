PML-N workers, police face off as NAB summons Maryam

Ag APP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Punjab government on Tuesday traded blame for a violent clash between party workers and police outside the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) office in Lahore as Maryam Nawaz was summoned for an investigation regarding the alleged transfer of a tract of land in her name.

As her vehicle approached the office, a skirmish broke out between law enforcement and party activists, with both workers and police caught on video pelting stones at each other. Other videos showed workers charging the barricades erected outside the NAB building, while the police used tear gas and baton charged the activists. Geo News reported at least two dozen party workers were taken into custody.

Maryam’s own bullet-proof SUV was reportedly damaged in the skirmish, with a large crack appearing on the windshield of her vehicle, images and footage of which she released on Twitter. “Pelting stones at my car, police have broken its windshield. This is a bulletproof car and police are pelting stones and shelling in front of NAB’s office to instigate workers,” she said.

In one video, men in uniform could be seen tossing stones in the direction of her vehicle. A separate video she tweeted showed what appeared to be policemen caning a party activist’s legs and buttocks. Maryam waited outside the building for over an hour, but NAB officials postponed the proceedings and eventually convinced her to turn back.

Party president Shahbaz Sharif criticised police for allegedly assaulting the party’s workers, terming it “shameful”.

After the clash, Maryam held a hard-hitting news conference, where she condemned the government and claimed the intent of this was to harm her. Flanked by PML-N leaders, Rana Sanaullah, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Marriyum Aurangzeb and others, she described the incident as “state-sponsored terrorism”.

“It is not for me or the PML-N, but it is a moment to ponder for the ‘fake and selected’ government,” she said, alleging that unarmed party workers present near the NAB office were shelled with tear gas and baton-charged. She said she could have been seriously injured were it not for her armoured vehicle.

The PML-N leader condemned the NAB for arresting Jang/Geo Media Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. “A minister said he would speak to Imran Khan about releasing Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. Did Imran Khan arrest Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman? It was NAB,” she said.

She claimed that according to the government’s internal surveys, the popularity of the PML-N had risen, especially in Punjab, and the PTI government “is now scared to leave the government”, she said.

In a press release, the NAB Lahore accused PML-N workers of “hooliganism” at the time of her appearance. The NAB alleged its building’s windows had been broken and staffers injured. The bureau said it would register FIRs against party activists for “interfering in the legal process”.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted in Maryam’s support, condemning the “use of force” against her and PML-N party workers.

On the heels of her presser, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat held his own news conference, where he and Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan blamed the violence on the PML-N, and termed it “hooliganism”. Basharat said it was “inappropriate for Maryam Nawaz to say that she was targeted”, adding that action would be taken against the culprits responsible. “Action would be taken against those who would be identified through video footage,” he added. The minister said cases would be filed against those involved in injuring the policemen, stone pelting, causing damage to state buildings and other violations.

“PML-N never respected national institutions,” he said. “PML-N cannot pressurise state institutions by such cowardly acts.”

Chohan said the PML-N’s attitude was “condemnable”. He also claimed that the PML-N “distributed one million rupees among its workers” to ensure the chaos. “Such an attitude had been demonstrated against a constitutional and national institution for the first time in 20 years,” he added.