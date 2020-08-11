SHO, three cops booked in extortion case at their own police station

A case was registered against the station house officer (SHO) of the Gadap City police station and three other cops over an extortion case on Monday at the same police station.

According to police, the case was registered against the policemen on the directives of a court. An FIR No 379/20 under the sections 384/385/34 was registered against Gadap City SHO Naimat Bhatti, ASI Shaukat Ali, Constable Naeem and a driver on the complaint of a citizen, Imran.

Police said the complainant stated in the FIR that he had bought a plot in Haji Mir Gabol Goth and started construction on it in March 2020. He added that during the construction, three of the cops visited his plot and demanded Rs15,000 in extortion to allow him to continue with the construction.

The complainant claimed that when he again started construction on his plot, the SHO came and demanded Rs250,000, and later he demanded Rs150,000, after which the complainant approached the court.

As the court ordered the registration of a case against the four cops, the additional IG Karachi suspended all of them and tasked the Special Security Unit with conducting an inquiry against them.

Road accidents

Four people lost their lives while eight others were wounded in road accidents in the city on Monday. Two men were injured in a collision between a dumper and a rickshaw on the Super Highway. Site Super Highway police and rescuers reached the scene and transported the men to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where 18-year-old Aslamuddin, son of Ghulam Nabi, succumbed to his injuries, while the other man, who is yet to be identified, was under treatment.

Separately, 24-year-old Naeemuddin, son of Mehmood, was killed after a speedy vehicle hit his motorcycle in Sher Shah. He was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK). In another similar incident, Uzair Jan, 16, son of Amir Din, died when a vehicle hit and killed him in Baldia Town. The body was taken to the CHK.

A 63-year-old man, Ramzan, son of Haji Karamuddin, lost his life while 45-year-old Saifullah was injured in a road accident in Ahsanabad within the limits of the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station. The police said the motorcyclists were hit by a speedy vehicle.

Moreover, five people were injured after a speeding passenger bus overturned on Shara-e-Pakistan. A large number of people gathered on the spot and rescued the victims. The injured were transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where they were identified as 50-year-old Farzana, Samina, 35, Zahid, 50, Sharafat, 46, and bus driver Gul Bani, 38.