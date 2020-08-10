Three electrocuted to death

Three more people were electrocuted to death in parts of the city on Sunday. A 38-year-old man, Bilal Rafiq, father of two children, died of electrocution at his house in the Orangi Town locality within the limits of the Iqbal Market police station.

The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said he was draining out rainwater from the roof of his house when he received electric shocks from high tension electricity wires passing over the roof. He died on the spot.

In another incident, a 19-year-old youth, Ehtisham, son of Riaz, died of electrocution in the Mehran Town area within the limits of the Korangi Industrial Area police station. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. Police said that according to Ehtisham’s family, he was doing some work at a warehouse when he received electric shocks from a fan switch.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old man, identified as Pappu, received electric shocks near his residence within the limits of the Ibrahim Hyderi police station. Police said he was going to buy breakfast when the mishap occurred. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.