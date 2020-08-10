PTI slams Sindh govt for inundation of ‘200 villages’ in Dadu

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Sunday said around 200 villages in the Kachho area of Dadu district had been inundated in floodwater but no department of the Sindh government came for rescue work.

“Only the Pakistan army came to save people from the floods,” said PTI lawmaker Haleem Adil Sheikh, who visited the flood-affected areas. He said rainwater coming from Khirthar mountains of Balochistan went to the Manchaar Lake through the Nai Gaj Dam. “But due to breaches in Nai Gaj at several places, dozens of villages are flooded”.

He added: “The inept rulers of Sindh have no idea about the intensity of rains and the resulting flood. This his is the constituency of chief minister Murad Ali Shah who has left his voter hapless.”

Sheikh said the affected villagers had to climb trees to save their lives. “They were crying for help and it is being shown by the media, and also the social media, but the administration so far has not come to rescue them.”

He continued: “We salute the brave army whose teams reached here the previous day and started shifting the marooned villagers to safer places. The army is also distributing eatables amongst the affected villagers.”

He appealed to the welfare organisations and the philanthropists to “come for the rescue of the affected people2. Meanwhile, PTI Karachi President and MPA Khuram Sher Zaman requested the federal government to take steps for relief activities in Kachho, saying the poor people badly need rescue operations.

“The Sindh government does not have helicopters for the rescue of the people of Kachho but the chief minister has been doing sightseeing”, he said. He asked Pakistan People Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to “send his army of incompetents to Kachho”.