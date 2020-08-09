close
Sun Aug 09, 2020
August 9, 2020

COAS condoles demise of KSA’s assistant defence minister

August 9, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday expresses grief on sad demise of Assistant Defence Minister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Ayesh.

The COAS extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and Saudi leadership, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release. “May Allah Almighty bless the departed soul in eternal peace, Ameen,” he said.

He added that Pakistan and Pakistan Army had lost a true friend who was a shining symbol of the exemplary brotherly relationship between the two countries. “We stand with our Saudi brethren in committing ourselves to the ideals of fraternity and brotherhood that he always championed,” the COAS said. — APP

