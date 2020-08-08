Nine more die from COVID-19, 487 new cases surface in Sindh

Nine patients lost their lives due to COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 2,259 in Sindh, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday.

He said 487 new coronavirus cases surfaced in the province when 12,420 samples were tested in a day. So far, he said, 777,969 samples had been tested which detected 123,246 positive cases. However, he added, 114,965 (or 93 per cent of all patients) had defeated the virus, including 447 who recovered last day.

Currently, 6,022 patients are under treatment, of whom 5,644 are in home isolation, nine at isolation centres and 369 at different hospitals, according to the CM. He said the condition of 262 patients was critical and 50 of them were on ventilators.

Murad said out of the 487 new cases, 221 were from Karachi. Giving a district-wise breakdown, he said 74 cases were from the city’s south district, 53 from east, 41 from Malir, 22 from Korangi, 16 from central and 15 from west.

He said Badin had 19 new cases, Dadu 27, Hyderabad 17, Jamshoro 14, Umerkot 13, Shikarpur 12, Sukkur 11, Ghotki 10, Saheed Benazirabad eight, Sujawal, Tando Allahyar and Thatta seven each, Kambar six, Jacobabad four and Sanghar two.