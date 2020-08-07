close
Fri Aug 07, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 7, 2020

Jawad for resolving people's problems

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 7, 2020

LAHORE:Barabri Party Pakistan Chairman Jawad Ahmad has said unanimous approval of resolutions in provincial assemblies on exploitation day of Kashmir is commendable but why these representatives cannot agree on eliminating poverty, hunger and inflation and ensuring supply of medicines to public and resolving people’s problems.

He said this while addressing the party workers. He said the state has failed to play its role. Instability in prices of wheat, sugar and petroleum products has pushed up the prices of other essential commodities which has shaken the livelihood of people.

