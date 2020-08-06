‘Drug peddler’ killed in ‘encounter’

A suspected drug peddler was killed during an alleged encounter with the police in the New Karachi area on Wednesday.

According to police, the encounter took place in the Khamiso Goth area within the limits of the New Karachi Industrial Area police station when they conducted a raid at the alleged den of the suspect, named Shahzado.

Police said the encounter took place when the drug peddler opened fire on the police team during the raid and tried to escape. In retaliation, the police team fired back, injuring the suspect. He was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Police also claimed to have seized a pistol and drugs from his possession.