PTI govt has failed: PML-N leader

MANSEHRA: The former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary leader in the KP Assembly, Sardar Mohammad Yusuf, has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has miserably failed to control the price hike in the province and people are suffering.

“The provincial government, which came into power in the name of a change, has utterly failed to control the prices of the essential commodities as 20kg flour bag is being sold in Rs1350 and sugar price has also increased by over 15 percent during the last one week,” he told a meeting held in Nawazabad on Tuesday. A group of locals having political background joined the PML-N on the occasion. The leader, who is also the central senior vice-president of the PML-N, said the country was passing through an economic crisis because of the wrong policies of the PTI government at the Centre but people everywhere in the country were suffering as prices of essential commodities were being enhanced frequently.