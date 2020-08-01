PML-N leader terms CM’s visit futile exercise

MANSEHRA: Former district nazim of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Sardar Said Ghulam has termed Chief Minister Mahmood Khan’s recent visit just a futile exercise and financial burden on the exchequer.

“The previous government had sanctioned an amount of Rs660 million for the widening of Hazara Expressway’s Badra Interchange road up to Karakoram Highway to reduce the traffic burden on the city and its suburbs but the chief minister didn’t announce to include this project in its strategy,” said Sardar Said Ghulam, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s former district nazim, told reporters here.

He said the chief minister inaugurated the mega road project, which was completed a cost of Rs133 billion under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor initiatives.

“This mega road project was inaugurated by then prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif in 2016, but the chief minister couldn’t even honour own previous governments’ commitment of dualisation of Badar road from Hazara Expressway to Karakoram Highway,” said Ghulam.