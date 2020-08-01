SOPs for virus patients on Eid’

LAHORE:The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), Punjab, has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for COVID-19 patients in home quarantine during holidays of Eid-ul-Azha.

In a notification issued on Friday, the P&SHD has directed to ensure enforcement of SOPS for quarantine of infected persons during Eid holidays. It also directed that home quarantine of all infected persons should be monitored closely during the holidays by using law enforcement agency, security, Raza Kaars etc.

It also directed that no guest shall be allowed to visit infected persons' house during Eid holidays. All the Chief Executive Officers, District Health Authorities, Punjab, were directed to implement the directions in letter and spirit.