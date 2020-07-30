PEF new chairman is matriculate

LAHORE: The recent ‘election’ of the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) new chairman attracted widespread social media attention on Wednesday after it turned out that the new chairman MPA Sardar Aftab Akbar’s qualification is matriculation.

On July 27, the first meeting of the newly-constituted Board of Governors (BoG) of the PEF was held in which the members, through consensus, elected Sardar Aftab Akbar as the new chairman of the Punjab Education Foundation.

According to the Punjab Assembly’s official website, academic qualification of Akbar, a PTI MPA from PP-23 (Chakwal-III), is matriculation. He had served as Tehsil Nazim, Chakwal, from 2005 to 2010. Akbar also serves as member of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Committee on Privileges of the Punjab Assembly.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab Education Foundation is an autonomous body for the promotion of quality education through public-private-partnership. The PEF has been in the limelight these days for non-payment to its partner schools across Punjab. The owners and teaching and non-teaching staff of PEF partner schools had protested recently outside the Punjab Assembly and the Governor House. They had even tried to reach Zaman Park over the non-payment issue.