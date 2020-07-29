Karachi issues can’t be solved unless LG reps are powerful: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday told the federal cabinet that the longstanding problems of Karachi could not be solved unless the elected local government representatives become financially, politically and administratively independent.

He said the federal government was in favour of full implementation of Article 140-A of the Constitution. He directed the attorney general of Pakistan to immediately appeal to the Supreme Court of Pakistan for an early hearing and decision of a petition under Article 140-A.

Article 140-A says each province shall, by law, establish a local government system and devolve political, administrative and financial authority to the elected representatives of the local governments.