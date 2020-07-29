close
Wed Jul 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 29, 2020

Karachi issues can’t be solved unless LG reps are powerful: PM Imran Khan

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
July 29, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday told the federal cabinet that the longstanding problems of Karachi could not be solved unless the elected local government representatives become financially, politically and administratively independent.

He said the federal government was in favour of full implementation of Article 140-A of the Constitution. He directed the attorney general of Pakistan to immediately appeal to the Supreme Court of Pakistan for an early hearing and decision of a petition under Article 140-A.

Article 140-A says each province shall, by law, establish a local government system and devolve political, administrative and financial authority to the elected representatives of the local governments.

Latest News

More From Top Story