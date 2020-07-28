EBM’s Chairman Khawar Butt honoured with PAS Lifetime Achievement Award

KARACHI: Mr. Khawar Masood Butt, Chairman of English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM) and longstanding industry reformist, was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the marketing and advertising industry of Pakistan at this year’s prestigious Effie Awards held virtually by the Pakistan’s Advertisers Society (PAS).

The Director of Business Development at EBM, Mr. Shahzain Munir, was present to accept the award on behalf of Mr. Khawar Masood Butt.

By building brands that continue to nourish people’s lives by defying the norms of traditional thinking, Mr. Khawar Masood Butt has earned a reputation as one of the industry’s most iconic and consistently creative leaders.

His vision and audacious leadership have fostered some of the most impacting advertising ideas and have ended up redefining and re-imagining communications within the Pakistani marketing sphere.

He is also known for creating the legendary character of Peek Freans, the Pied Piper, which continues to make a positive impact.

The founder of EBM expressed his gratitude upon receiving the award to the Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS) community. He stated, “It’s an honor to receive the Lifetime Achievement award from the Pakistan Advertisers Society. I’ve dedicated my career to helping the advertising industry move forward by fostering and cultivating the next generation of marketing leaders. I am humbled by the recognition extended to me by the advertising industry.”***