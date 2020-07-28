PTI berates Sindh govt, KE for people’s woes

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders said on Monday the Sindh government and K-Electric had become a menace for Karachi, and because of their incompetence, residents were suffering and dying in rains due to electrocution.

“The recent rains have created havoc in Karachi. The one who was cutting a birthday cake was responsible for the drowning of Karachi,” said PTI Karachi president and Sindh Assembly member Khurram Sher Zaman.

Speaking at a press conference outside the Sindh Assembly, he said. “Irresponsible statements of the provincial minister [for local governments] are a joke with the people. He should admit his incompetence and apologise publicly, as water has accumulated in the houses and shops of the citizens.”

He said the roads in Karachi looked like rivers because of the city’s poor drainage system. “If the drains had been cleaned, boats would not have been running in the city today.” MPA Zaman demanded that KE officials who were responsible for deaths from electric shocks should be arrested.