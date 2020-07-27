Man held for murder of friend

LAHORE: Sadr CIA arrested a man for killing his friend over a minor issue.

The accused, Shan, had strangled his friend, Hamza, with a wire over an exchange of harsh words with him. Later, he dumped his body in a washroom of a deserted haveli near Jallo Morr and fled. Meanwhile, Naulakha investigation police arrested a man, Aram Khan, who was involved in cheque bounce case. Lahore Police Investigation Wing reunited three women; Khalida, 25, Maryam, 15 and Sadia, 16, with their families.