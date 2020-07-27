Man held for murder of friend

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Sadr CIA arrested a man for killing his friend over a minor issue.
The accused, Shan, had strangled his friend, Hamza, with a wire over an exchange of harsh words with him. Later, he dumped his body in a washroom of a deserted haveli near Jallo Morr and fled. Meanwhile, Naulakha investigation police arrested a man, Aram Khan, who was involved in cheque bounce case. Lahore Police Investigation Wing reunited three women; Khalida, 25, Maryam, 15 and Sadia, 16, with their families.
LAHORE: Sadr CIA arrested a man for killing his friend over a minor issue.
The accused, Shan, had strangled his friend, Hamza, with a wire over an exchange of harsh words with him. Later, he dumped his body in a washroom of a deserted haveli near Jallo Morr and fled. Meanwhile, Naulakha investigation police arrested a man, Aram Khan, who was involved in cheque bounce case. Lahore Police Investigation Wing reunited three women; Khalida, 25, Maryam, 15 and Sadia, 16, with their families.