GIK Institute following anti-corona SOPs

SWABI: Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology has been proactive from the very beginning in taking all precautions to prevent the spread of covid-19 on campus, an official said on Saturday.

Briefing media persons, Rector of the Institute Jehangir Bashar said that the advice of the federal and provincial governments and health authorities, including World Health Organisation (WHO), is being followed. Flanked by academic staff, he said that social distancing, handwashing, avoidance of gatherings and the use of facemasks and sanitizers were some of the preventive measures that have been extensively implemented.

“All official meetings are conducted online,” he added. Being a residential campus, the institute went even further by putting the campus in a self-imposed “lockout” for a limited period, he said, adding that movement of visitors and residents in and out of campus is allowed only in cases of emergencies.

Temperature checks of all entrants are done at the main gate 24/7 and testing for the virus is done in cases recommended by the doctors. The academic staff said that additional SOPs would be followed over the Eid holidays. Arrangements have been made for collective sacrifice off the campus and residents/employees would not be allowed to bring in sacrificial animals. Any suspicious case would be referred to the medical centre for a check-up and travel history, they said. The Institute management thanked the campus residents for cooperation in implementing the precautions, which is to the benefit of the entire community.