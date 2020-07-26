Wheat supply to flourmills in KP begins

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has resumed wheat supply on subsidized rates to the flourmills.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Local Government Kamran Khan Bangash said that on the special directive of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the supply of 2000 tonnes of wheat to the flour mills of the province has been started regularly. For the first time in the history of the province, the quota has been released at discounted rates to ensure the supply of flour to the people at cheaper rates. Through a statement, the special assistant for Information and Local Government said that the process of supply of cheap flour has also been started to provide relief to the people. A 20 kg bag of flour has been provided at Rs860, he added.

Kamran Bangash said that 12,428 bags of flour have been distributed in Peshawar at the official rate of Rs860. “There is a quota of 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat for the entire province for which release orders have been issued and for this purpose all the district food controllers have compiled lists of dealers,” he added. He said that the government was not only monitoring the prices of flour and supply of wheat but regular action was also being taken in this regard.