Work stopped on sports complex in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: The construction work on a sports complex in Landikotal was stopped for unknown reasons, sources said on Friday.

An official of Khyber Sports Club told media that the authorities visited the spot and stopped the construction work. He said that the workers were told to get the no-objection certificate for executing the project. When contacted, an official of the Khyber Sports Directorate told The News on the condition of anonymity said that they had started construction work after getting the no-objection certificate from the local authorities. The permission letter issued by local authorities for the construction work was shared with The News.

Meanwhile, members of the Landikotal Sports Association expressed resentment over the development and asked the government to allow the construction work resumption on the sports facility. Also, one Qayyum Shinwari, a resident of Kharghali, told a news conference in Landikotal that the authorities were illegally occupying their land at Adilkhad border village where a sports complex was being constructed.

Qayyum said they would give the piece of land for the establishment of the sports facility if authorities made a formal agreement with their family.