India trying to create issues in CPEC implementation: Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said India was trying to create troubles in implementation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and mentioned that its belligerent attitude was posing threat to regional peace and stability.

The president expressed these views Thursday while talking to Chinese ambassador Yao Jing at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. He said Pakistan highly valued its relationship with China which always stood by it in difficult times.

He expressed his gratitude to China for supporting Pakistan’s stance at the United Nations Security Council against India’s stance on Hong Kong and other issues of national interests.

The meeting stressed the need to further expand strategic cooperation in view of emerging regional environment. It was agreed to work together for the promotion of regional peace and stability.