Thu Jul 23, 2020
July 23, 2020

NH&MP sets up blood camp for thalassemia patients

Lahore

LAHORE:National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) on Wednesday in collaboration with SUNDAS Foundation, a non-government organisation, set up a blood donation camp for thalassemia patients.

The camp was set up at NH&MP Police Training College, Sheikhupura, on the directions of NH&MP Inspector General Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, said NHMP DIG/Commandant Training College Mehboob Aslam.

A large number of NHMP officers including female donated blood to the SUNDAS Foundation. In his statement, NH&MP IG said that helping thalassemia patients was a great service to humanity as thalassemia had become a major threat especially for children.

The NHMP would continue to strive and endeavour to uphold such exemplary traditions of service to humanity in cooperation with SUNDAS Foundation, IG added.

Addressing on the occasion, DIG Mehboob Aslam said that NH&MP would facilitate SUNDAS Foundation for collecting blood donations across the country by providing blood group data of all NH&MP officers.

Earlier, wife of the DIG/Commandant Mehboob Aslam donated her blood and said that reason for her blood donation was to inspire and motivate NH&MP officers to develop a passion for service to humanity.

SUNDAS Foundation Director BMD Maj (retd) Muhammad Tariq said that NHMP had set an example which should be followed by other organisations as well.

At the end, DIG Mehboob Aslam presented souvenir and honorary shield to doctors of SUNDAS Foundation who participated in blood camp.

