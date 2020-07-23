19 more fall prey to coronavirus

As many as 19 more people fell prey to COVID-19 in Sindh during last 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the infectious disease to 2,060 in the province, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Wednesday in his daily statement on the situation of the pandemic in Sindh.

He added that another 1,109 people had tested positive for the viral ailment during the last 24 hours in the province. “We have lost 19 more lives in Sindh, mostly in Karachi, due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours, raising the death toll due to viral infection to 2,060. Around 1,109 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours and now the total number of infections in Sindh stands at 115,213,” Shah said. He explained that the new cases of the disease were diagnosed after a total of 10,108 new tests and the positive cases were 11 per cent of the total tests.

“We have conducted 656,593 tests so far in the province, of which 115,213 tested positive for COVID-19,” the CM said, adding that at the moment, 16,165 patients infected with the novel coronavirus were at their homes, 61 were under treatment at various isolation centres and 701 were being treated at various health facilities in the province.

He added that among those patients being treated at the health facilities, the condition of 495 was said to be critical and 72 of them were currently on life-support.

“Around 714 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Karachi in last 24 hours, of whom 302 are from District Central, 200 from District East, 94 from District South, 87 from District Korangi, 39 from District Malir and 31 from District West,” he said.