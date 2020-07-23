close
Thu Jul 23, 2020
BR
Bureau report
July 23, 2020

Pigeon, kite flying banned

Peshawar

July 23, 2020

PESHAWAR: The district administration imposed section 144 in the localities surrounding the PAF Base in the provincial capital.

A communique said that the PAF Flight Safety Officer had requested the administration to ban aerial firing, pigeon/kite flying, use of laser lights by shopkeepers or advertisements, which can be detrimental to landing of planes, it added. It added that it has also been observed that flying of drones by civilians in the funnel area may cause hazardous threat to the planes.

These activities have been banned in Pishtakhara, Landi Akhun Ahmad, Umar Gul Road, Nawa Killay, Shaheedabad, Bara Gate, Custom Chowk, Abdara and Tehkal, it added.

