Initiative for women

LAHORE:Fifteen NGOs have launched Women Economic Development Initiative Punjab (WEDIP) 2020-30 that aims to reach out to and benefit 500,000 women in the province.

WEDIP has initiated a life skills based programme for women with own resources. The focus is on five Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), 4, 5, 8 13 and 17 that are education, gender equality, economic growth, climate action and partnership. At a launch of WEDIP here, Community Development Foundation CEO Mariam Khan briefed the media about the programme created with the vision of empowering women and girls through the use of new technologies by strong and independent community development programme at grassroots level. Women Development Directorate is also a partner in the project. The project will cover youth skills development, business development (food and agriculture) , women focused business education, awareness and linkage with ICTs, access to micro-finance, decent working for all through industry, establishment of SDGs academy in all districts of Punjab and rural development through rural resources.