Record of 50 people convicted by military courts provided to PHC

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) was on Tuesday provided record of the 50 people who were convicted by military courts.

A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Nasir Mehfuz directed the authorities concerned that a fine of Rs10,000 would be paid per case on daily basis if record of other convicted persons was not provided to the PHC on the next hearing.

The court was requested to grant more time for presenting records of the other convicted people by the military courts. Arif Jan and Shabir Hussain Gigyani advocates appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioners. The two-member bench was informed that the records of 50 convicted persons had been produced in the court and they should be given more time for submitting the record of the remaining convicts.

The PHC bench accepted their plea but directed that the record must be presented on the next hearing, or else a fine of Rs10,000 would be charged per case daily. The hearing was adjourned till September 8. It is worth to mentioning here that the PHC had ordered release of almost 196 persons who had been convicted by the military courts on the basis that they were not provided fair trial and convictions were made only on confessional statements.