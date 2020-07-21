Restructuring national hockey: PHF ready to take ex-greats on board

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has said it would welcome former greats if they wished to boost its efforts to uplift the national game.

“We have requested our former Olympians Samiullah, Hasan Sardar, Manzoor Jr, Rashid Jr, Akhtar Rasool and Qasim Zia to give lectures to players on mental fitness and share their experiences with them,” said PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa in a video message here.

“The PHF president directed us to hold a programme which includes the aspect of players’ mental fitness so that they do not get rusty because of the lockdown situation,” he added. Last week, the offices of the federation were opened under SOPs for corona virus and now the PHF has started planning for the future.

He said Samiullah gave an hour-long lecture to the players. It was also attended by Khwaja Junaid and other coaches. “If any former Olympian speaks against the federation it doesn’t mean that they are angry. It means there is some mistake and we should rectify it,” he added.

“I have always respected my seniors. Samiullah has some reservations with the federation. I will try to address his reservations and also of other Olympians so that hockey can come on the right track,” he said.

He further said if Samiullah wanted any seat in the federation then it was okay. “But he and other Olympians are above all this. Ranks are a very small thing for them. Their motive is just to see hockey on the right track and if they want to work in any capacity then PHF will always welcome them,” he said.

He said in Ramazan PHF held a programme along with coaches for the players and the outcome was 100 percent. “We also conducted tests of players which were also good,” he said. Bajwa said they were in a virtual conference with International Hockey Federation (FIH) CEO Thierry Weil in which it was suggested to introduce Hockey FIVE if the COVID-19 pandemic expands. “That is why a similar event is being planned at home,” he added.