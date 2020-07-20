Week-long handball course ends

KARACHI: As many as 300 coaches and sportspeople attended the virtual course for handball coaches held from July 12-19 to observe the International Handball Federation (IHF) week.

Pakistan Handball Federation (PHF) organised the course. PHF chief Mohammad Shafiq, and certified coaches Mohammad Sohaib, Azhar-ul-Haq, Dr Rimsha Younis and Dr Asad Abbas delivered lectures on various subjects.

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) chief Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan, while speaking at the closing ceremony, appreciated the efforts of IHF and PHF for conducting such a useful course.