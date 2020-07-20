close
Mon Jul 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 20, 2020

Week-long handball course ends

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 20, 2020

KARACHI: As many as 300 coaches and sportspeople attended the virtual course for handball coaches held from July 12-19 to observe the International Handball Federation (IHF) week.

Pakistan Handball Federation (PHF) organised the course. PHF chief Mohammad Shafiq, and certified coaches Mohammad Sohaib, Azhar-ul-Haq, Dr Rimsha Younis and Dr Asad Abbas delivered lectures on various subjects.

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) chief Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan, while speaking at the closing ceremony, appreciated the efforts of IHF and PHF for conducting such a useful course.

Latest News

More From Sports