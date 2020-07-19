23 held in ACE raids on proclaimed offenders

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Lahore Region-A in its operation against outlaws arrested 23 proclaimed offenders and court absconders (POs/CAs) wanted in multiple cases of ACE Lahore Region in two weeks, whereas other 23 got pre-arrest bail from different courts.
On the directions of Punjab ACE DG, Anti Corruption Lahore Region-A formed special teams under different officers of Lahore Region. The teams arrested 23 accused and 23 got pre-arrest bails from Anti Corruption Courts and Lahore High Court. The investigation staff and prosecution wing of ACE Lahore Region-A have been directed to pursue the accused who got pre-arrest bails and ensure their arrest.
The arrested POs included Khalid Mahmood, Constable No.21186, involved in case FIR No.267/2016, Javed Iqbal, SI, involved in case FIR No. 24/2014, Ahmad Ali, beneficiary involved in case FIR No 293/2019, Rafaqat Ali, beneficiary involved in case FIR No. 13/2020,Umar Suleman, Secretary UC involved in case FIR No.1345/2019, Muhammad Afzal, Ex-Staff Officer, involved in case FIR No.237/2014, Mumtaz Hussain, beneficiary involved in case FIR No.07/2008,Khurram Shokat, beneficiary involved in case FIR No1133/2014,Javed, Head Clerk involved in case FIR No.15/2020, Imran Irshad, Building Inspector involved in case FIR No.04/2020, Muhammad Faisal Khan, Stamp Vendor, involved in case FIR No205/2015,Farooq Ahmad, Ex-Registry Moharrar/Contested Candidate of “PPP” for MPA involved in case FIR No.29/2013, Muhammad Ishfaq, a witness involved in case FIR No1206/201 Muhammad Riaz, beneficiary involved in case FIR No.310/2010, Mirza Naeem Baig, Stamp Vendor involved in case FIR No.04/2020,Nazeer Ahmad Bhatti, Ex-Deputy Director LDA involved in case FIR No.88/2017,Mujahid Zia, Tehsildar involved in case FIR No19/2020,Maqbool Patwari involved in case FIR No.19/2020, Muhammad Siddique, witness involved in case FIR No. 13/2017,Imtiaz ASI, involved in case FIR No.40/2019 Faisal Butt, Stamp Vendor involved in case FIR No.273/2014,Abid Mahmood, Head Constable/Moharrar involved in case FIR No409/2011, Muhammad Younas, Beneficiary involved in case FIR No.12/2018.
Accused on pre-arrest bails include Iftikhar Ali, an accused involved in case FIR No. 15/2020 ,Maqsood Hassan, accused involved in case FIR No. 15/2020, Manzoor, accused involved in case FIR No.2226/2019 Muhammad Mansha, accused involved in case FIR No.399/2017,Rehman Ali, accused involved in case FIR No.380/2019 Shakeel Ahmad, accused involved in case FIR No.15/2020, Zakir Hussain, accused involved in case FIR No.13/2020,Shahnawaz, accused involved in case FIR No.15/2020, Ejaz Ahmad, accused involved in case FIR No.388/2014,Hafiz Atiq, accused involved in case FIR No.125/2009,Ahsan Mahmood, accused involved in case FIR No.125/2009, Adnan Asghar, accused involved in case FIR No.125/2009, Rana Muhammad Usman, accused involved in case FIR No.320/2016,Khalid Mahmood, an accused involved in case FIR No.267/2016,Naheed Kausar, accused involved in case FIR No.73/2010, Amina Zahid, accused involved in case FIR No.1345/2019, Akram, an accused involved in case FIR No.22/2017,Ghulam Qadir, an accused involved in case FIR No.14/2017,Musharaf-ud-Din, accused involved in case FIR No.1345/2019,Faisal Khan, accused involved in case FIR No.144/2019,Muhammad Farooq, accused involved in case FIR No.144/2019 Muhammad Bilal, accused involved in case FIR No.144/2019, Shahzad, Traffic warden accused involved in case FIR No.733/2018.
Director General, ACE, Punjab directed his officers to adopt zero tolerance policy against the corrupt elements to make Pakistan a corruption free country.