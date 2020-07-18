NTC Tennis event gets underway

ISLAMABAD: National Training Centre (NTC) Tennis Tournament got under way here Friday at the PTF Complex.

The tournament is being played amongst the high performance players of the centre.

The event, first of its kind in six months, is being played according to the given SOPs as the PTF has already conducted Covid-19 tests of all the players and coaches.

A total of 10 players are competing against each other at the synthetic surface courts. Two teams have been constituted with five shortened singles and four doubles to be played on each day of the three-day competition.

Team A comprises Muzamil Murtaza, Yousaf Khalil, Talha Saqib, Hamid Israr and Talha Khan while Team B consists of Shoaib Khan, Muddassir Murtaza, Barkatullah, Huzaifa Khan and Azeem Khan.

Results (singles): Azeem Khan bt Talha Saqib 8-2; Muzamil bt Shoaib 8-3; Yousaf bt Muddassir 9-8 (7-4 in tie-break); Barkatullah bt Talha Khan 8-2; Hamid Israr bt Huzaifa Khan 8-2.

Doubles: Barkatullah & Huzaifa bt Hamid & Talha Khan 8-4; Barkatullah & Muddassir bt Muzamil & Yousaf 8-4.