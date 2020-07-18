Bilawal assails govt over ‘secret’ Jadhav ordinance

SUKKUR: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has excoriated the government for enacting what he described as a “secret” ordinance to facilitate Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav without consulting Parliament.

The opposition lawmaker was referring to “The International Court of Justice Review and Reconsideration Ordinance, 2020” that had been enacted after the International Court of Justice’s decision to allow Jadhav to appeal for mercy.

According to state media, Pakistan enacted the ordinance on May 20, under which a review petition could be submitted to the Islamabad High Court within 60 days of the ordinance coming into effect. The law expires tomorrow (July 19). Jadhav had been offered the chance on June 17, 2020, but he had refused to avail it.

“The ordinance was introduced to facilitate Kulbushan Jadhav. Despite the expiry of the ordinance’s time period and the regular meetings of the Senate and National Assembly, it was never presented [in the House],” Bilawal said while addressing a news conference in Sukkur on Friday.

According to Geo News, Bilawal demanded of the PTI inform the nation as to why the ordinance was not presented in either, the Lower or Upper House.

Calling for the government’s accountability in the matter, the PPP chairman warned that “this will not be forgiven” and that it was another reason for Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down.

“Had the PPP introduced such an ordinance, the media would have made our lives miserable and the Difa-e-Pakistan Council would have staged a sit-in in Islamabad,” he said.

Calling the move unprecedented, Bilawal said the government should have at least consulted the Opposition even if was forced into the decision. “This government should have asked the people and sought their permission,” he said, adding: “[Jadhav] had confessed that he was spying in Pakistan.”

Bilawal said the PTI had apprised the people of its party policy before coming into power. “Today when the people are fighting for their lives, the government is enacting an ordinance for Kulbhushan Jadhav behind our backs.”

Talking about incarcerated PPP leader Khurshid Shah, he said the party stalwart had strived for democracy and the rule of law his entire life. “Today as Khurshid Shah faces injustice, PPP hopes that the judiciary — for which the PPP has struggled and its workers laid down their lives — will give us justice and grant bail to Shah,” he said.

Last year in September, NAB had arrested Shah from Islamabad over allegations that his assets are beyond known sources of income. Deploring the “NAB-Niazi nexus”, the PPP chair demanded that it should be stopped. “People look upon the judiciary for justice and the protection of their rights.”

Ahead of the media briefing, the PPP chairman tweeted: “What is this secret Kulbhushan Jadhav ordinance introduced by our selected govt without taking the country or parliament into confidence. Absolutely outrageous. We demand answers & accountability. Yet another reason why this PM must go,” Bilawal wrote on Twitter.