Corruption allegations: NAB is silent, PM also not responding, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief of JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman held telephonic conversation and discussed possibilities of convening All Parties Conference of the opposition to bring all opposition on one page to launch anti-government movement.

It was second contact between both of them in a week time as first contact was made when Maulana Fazlur Rehman visited former president Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and now it was the second contact between the two leaders. In a telephonic conversation, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman discussed the current political situation in the country especially the post-budget economic situation of the country.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman stressed the need of joint action from the opposition against the government saying that this government has totally failed in every field.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he raised the questions on the corruption of the PTI but still did not get a reply from prime minister on his questions. Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said three days have passed but the PTI still failed to respond to his challenges to them.

“Imran Khan and his ministers’ front men involved in Peshawar BRT corruption,” he tweets.

He further stated that Imran Khan and his ministers’ front men were involved in protecting K-Electric corruption. “No answer to FIA report and Imran Khan’s sister’s corruption, ministers’ corruption and silence of the PTI, NAB and courts,” he tweets. He Tweets, “Day3, PTI has no answer to any question raised about corruPTIon. IK & his ministers front men involved in KP BRT corruPTIon. IK & his front men role in protecting K-Electric corruPTIon, no answer to FIA report. IK’s sisters corruPTIon. Ministers CorruPTIon. PTI, NAB & courts.”

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday asked his party workers to get ready for launching anti-government movement and asked them to observe social distancing for not only combating coronavirus, but also as a rehearsal for the movement at an appropriate time.

“I will soon issue a recorded message on the social media to the workers of the party in this regard,” he said while addressing a zoom meeting of the senior party leadership Wednesday.

The zoom meeting was participated by party leaders including Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Nayyer Bokhari, Syed Naveed Qamar, Raza Rabbani, Sherry Rehman, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Farhatullah Babar. The meeting discussed current political situation, situation in tribal districts and the holding of the all parties conference (APC) of opposition parties.

The PPP chairman said let there be no doubt or mistake that political movements cannot be launched because of corona. “Our workers will show to the world how to launch political movements even while observing precautions against the pandemic,” Bilawal said.

Bilawal said that with Imran Khan as prime minister, the country will go from crisis to crisis and its stability is at stake. “Indeed, the two cannot go together any longer. It is imperative that the selected prime minister sees the writing on the wall and himself quit,” he said.

Bilawal said one by one state institutions have been destroyed and there is total crisis of credibility of the regime both within the country and abroad. “The monumental corruption of the selected regime has crossed all limits,” he alleged.

The PPP chairman said while the BRT project stands out as symbol of corruption the contractors are doled out more contracts. He said the PIA has also been ruined.

“While he (PM) advertised himself as Mr Clean, the selected prime minster thrived on the corruption of his henchmen,” the PPP chairman alleged.

Bilawal recalled that the NAB had announced that it was preparing a reference on BRT corruption, but for some unexplained reasons the NAB chairman was now silent.

“Whether it is the sugar and flour crisis, Malam Jabba, the billion tree farce, the foreign funding case or the oil pricing, corruption of the regime floats on the surface of record for everyone to see,” he alleged.

He said the Auditor General of Pakistan has documented corruption and irregularities worth Rs270 billion in first year in power of the sitting rulers.

“While in the opposition Imran denounced all amnesty schemes, but now as prime minister, he announced amnesty schemes to benefit his cronies,” he alleged, and added that when it comes to fighting the history’s fiercest locust attack, the prime minister refused to provide the needed support to the Sindh government in contravention of the federal responsibility.

Bilawal said that it is a matter of record that Pakistan’s growth was never negative even during the worst crisis of 1971 when the country was dismembered. “Today because of the incompetence and corruption of the regime Pakistan is faced with negative growth. People have been thrown out of jobs, unemployment is increasing by the day and people are committing economic suicides,” he said.

Bilawal also warned against messing with the 18th Amendment and reducing the share of the provinces in the NFC.