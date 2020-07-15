Bilawal awaiting response from PM for his challenge

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Tuesday that he still waiting for response from Prime Minister Imran Khan for acceptance of his challenge to him in his Monday press conference for the debate in National Assembly or on TV.

Bilawal from his twitter account tweets that he in press conference on Monday on PTI failures on Kashmir, economy, COVID-19 and corruption. ”The PTI can’t answer any questions,” he tweets.

He tweets that the PTI still hasn’t accepted any challenges. ”The challenge to Prime Minister Imran Khan to debate party heads in National Assembly or on name 1 PTI govt hospitals that match NICVD and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab match Sindh per capita testing of COVID-19,” he stated.

Bilawal tweets, “Yest press-con PTI failures on Kashmir, econ, covid & corruPTIon. PTI cant answer any questions. Still havent accepted any challenges 1)IK debate party heads in NA/TV 2)name 1 PTI gov hospitals that match NICVD 3)KP/Punjab match Sindh per capita testing.”