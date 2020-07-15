close
Wed Jul 15, 2020
July 15, 2020

All bluster

Newspost

 
July 15, 2020

It seems we do not learn anything from history. The ruling elite, be it politicians or the other side, seem to have a never-ending lust for power and greed for money, which already led to the dismemberment of the country in 1971. However, those in the power circles seem completely oblivious. While institutions have never learnt to work within their boundary, politicians keep creating room for them to expand into their domain. Every election brings a new government that makes the past one look like angels.

Politicians keep accusing each other of corruption while overlooking the mess right under their own wings. All they care is about their own interests while the poor citizens who vote for them keep struggling with the consequences of their corruption and incompetence.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad

