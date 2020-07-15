IG orders IT projects’ upgrade

LAHORE:The inspector general of police Punjab has said that new features should be incorporated into 8787 IGP complaint centre, police station record management, criminal record office, hotel eye, crime mapping and monitoring and surveillance systems by keeping in view the requirements for improving the progress of police teams whereas IT projects should be further upgraded in the light of the feedback received through public and field staff. These views were expressed by him while he was directing the officers during a session on IT based projects at Central Police Office on Tuesday.

The IG was informed that total 50,156 complaints were received on 8787 complaint centre from January 2020 to June 2020. Among the complaints, 44,554, 89 per cent, were resolved. Via phone call, 32,283 complaints were received whereas from other sources collectively 17,873 complaints were received. After investigation, 9,989, 22pc, complaints proved to be false whereas 10,153, 24 pc, complainants refused to pursue the complaints. As many 2,581, 6 pc, complainants did compromise and agreement between each other. Among 31,502 complaints regarding registration of FIRs, 29,331 were addressed whereas 2,171 complaints were still in process. Likewise, among 8,877 complaints regarding poor investigation and change of investigation, 7,364 were addressed whereas 1,513 complaints were under process. Citizens lodged 6,669 complaints against police services, of which, 5,379 were addressed whereas 1,272 were in process. Moreover, among 416 complaints regarding departmental issues, 269 were addressed whereas 147 were in process. With respect to other public issues, 1,387 complaints out of 1,780 were addressed whereas 393 were under process. Similarly, on Pakistan Citizens Portal (PMDU), 129,119 complaints were registered and 122,444 were addressed whereas 6,675 were in process.

The IG acknowledged the progress of 8787 complaint centre and said that every application received via front desk, Khidmat Markaz and 8787 complaint system should be addressed within given time frame and in accordance with the SOPs so that process of justice provision to the citizens could be improved.