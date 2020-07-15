PHF office opens, 5-a-side event likely in August

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary Olympian Asif Bajwa has said that PHF’s head office in Lahore has been opened, and communication with other federations of the world has begun for international assignments of the Green-shirts.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said international hockey has resumed with the FIH Pro League match between Belgium and Germany. He said that PHF has received letters from FIH and AHF, which granted permission to start hockey. He said that PHF is trying to arrange matches for the Green-shirts.

Bajwa said that they were writing letters to PSB and the provincial sports boards to prepare SOPs for hockey activities. He said that PHF is planning to organise a five-a-side hockey tournament at domestic level by the end of August. This is the future of hockey at international level as FIH is going to organise a five-a-side World Cup in 2023, said Bajwa.

The PHF secretary was of the view that five-a-side events would play an important role in restoration of inter-school and club hockey. He further said that national hockey championship would be organised in September-October period with strict enforcement of SOPs to prevent the spread of COVID-19.