NAB okays fresh probes against Nawaz, Shahbaz

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has authorised fresh investigations into former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his brother, former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif over alleged abuse of authority.

The decision to carry out fresh probes was made during an executive board meeting of the NAB on Tuesday, under the chairmanship of NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, a press release said.

The anti-graft body has also approved inquiries against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s former senator Sartaj Aziz as well. The press release did not specify as to what the nature of the inquiries will be.

At the meeting, the NAB approved closing investigations against Shahbaz Sharif, Javed Mehmood, former secretary to the Punjab chief minister, Ahmed Khan Cheema, former director general, Lahore Development Authority and others due to absence of proof.

Meanwhile, the NAB on Tuesday pasted the summon notices against Nawaz Sharif outside the accountability court in Tosha Khana vehicles reference. The court stated that the accused was not appearing before it “deliberately” and avoiding his attendance in hearing.

The court gave the last chance to the former prime minister to appear before it until August 17, and provide his response regarding the corruption reference.

Earlier, the court had ordered initiating a process to declare the accused as a proclaimed offender due to his continuous disappearance in the case.

It may be mentioned here that former president Asif Ali Zardari, ex-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani and Nawaz Sharif had been named in the case.

Zardari and Sharif were accused of availing vehicles from Tosha Khana for their personal use while Gillani was alleged for providing these vehicles illegally.