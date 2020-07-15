Four more test positive for Covid-19

MARDAN: Another four people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cP-1onfirmed patients of the disease to 1,181. According to the statistics issued by the ADC office on Tuesday, around 60 people had so far died from coronavirus. Up to 5,367 tests were conducted in the district of which the test reports of 4,148 people came back negative while 38 were suspected patients. Around 1,037 patients have recovered thus far while 20 suspected patients are at different isolation centres. Meanwhile, on the directives of DC Mohammad Abid Wazir the district administration cracked down on the shopkeepers in the district for violating social distance rules and the smart lockdown to contain the coronavirus. The district administration checked 577 shops and arrested five people for violation of the lockdown. Seven shops were sealed. The district administration fined shopkeepers for violation of lockdown.