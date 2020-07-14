Minister wants power supply to Jalozai Housing Scheme

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has said that the company could establish grid station at Jalozai Housing Scheme and start power supply within a month after the Housing Department fulfils the requirements.

The announcement was made at a meeting attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali and Chief Executive of Pesco Mohammad Jabbar Khan, Director General of Provincial Housing Authority Imran Wazir and other officials.

Housing Minister Dr Amjad Ali said the housing scheme covering about 10,000 kanals was the second-largest housing project in the province after Hayatabad, which was now in the final stages of its completion. He said that an interim power supply should be provided to the housing scheme before the setting up of the grid station so that the construction of houses in this project could be started. The minister said that power supply to the housing scheme would continue temporarily till the establishment of grid station. He also directed Pesco officials to speed up work on the grid station. The meeting agreed to provide space for SDO office, XEN and Pesco complaint office and their accommodation in Jalozai Housing Scheme to ensure uninterrupted power supply and services in the housing scheme. During the meeting, Dr Amjad Ali also raised the issue of loadshedding and low voltage in various areas in the province.