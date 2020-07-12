Respect please

If we don't give others the freedom to worship freely then we are not living in Jinnah's vision of Pakistan. Moreover, by prohibiting the building of a temple in Islamabad we are empowering the Hindutva brigade in India to unleash their wrath on Muslims in that country.

We need to let the Subcontinent live in perpetual harmony, otherwise the coming generations of this region will curse us. Let's respect each other's religious sentiments.

Nasir Soomro

Karachi