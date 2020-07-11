Call to give police behavioural trainings to increase empathy towards masses

PESHAWAR: The police force and its potential conducive relationship with the masses must form the bedrock of police reforms across the country.

This remained the recurrent theme of ‘Police Media Sath Sath’ Webinar, 10th of the series held in Peshawar arranged by Communications Research Strategies (CRS). Senior parliamentary and court reporters from distinguished media houses among a diverse array of participants hared their decades of experience regarding reporting around the police.

Lot of skepticism was noticeable while journalists expressed their grievances against the police. Other participants from civil society and academia argued in favour of a more balanced opinion and view regarding partnership of police and media to sustain the agenda of broader program “Police Awam Sath Sath”. Special representation from Balochistan diversified the discussion. “The grievances are important, but we should also realise that the police force has given the most sacrifices as they remained solid in fighting against extremism in the country, they are from us and we should take care of their wellbeing,” stated an academician from Balochistan. Zafarullah Khan, a seasoned development sector professional, moderated the session and motivated journalists to create alliances and networks to overcome longstanding trust deficit between the police and media.

Aniq Zafar, CEO of CRS, informed the participants about the story competition around police reforms to develop a culture of positive reporting around police.