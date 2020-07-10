APS Commission submits report to Supreme Court

PESHAWAR: The commission set up to probe the Army Public School attack has submitted over 3000-page report to the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan. The APS Commission was set up on the directives of the then Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on the request of the parents and families of the martyrs in 2018. Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) headed the commission. According to the focal person of the APS Commission, Imranullah, the statements of 132 people were recorded by the commission that was formed four years after the attack. They also included over 30 officials of police, army, home department and others concerned. Over 140 people, including 132 children were martyred in a terrorist attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar on December 16, 2014. The incident is considered as one of the worst terrorist attacks in the country and in the region that shook the entire world. The government had launched a National Action Plan across the country after the incident to go after the terrorist groups and improve the law and order.