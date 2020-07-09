Health workers demand raise in salaries

MARDAN: Grand Health Alliance, Mardan chapter, on Wednesday demanded 50 percent increase is salaries.A press release said that an emergency meeting was held at the District Headquarters Hospital, with president GHA Mardan Sharafatullah Yousafzai in the chair. Addressing the meeting, speakers said that in view of the recent storm of inflation, the salaries of government employees across the country should be increased by at least 50 percent, as happened in Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.The speakers demanded the government to approve monthly basic salary for all health providers from March 2020 on the pattern of Sindh government due to corona pandemic.