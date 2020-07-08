SCCI seeks release of refunds payment

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Tuesday welcomed the appointment of Muhammad Javed Ghani as new chairperson, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and asked him to help release the payment of the refunds.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, SCCI president Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz said that the inordinate delay in the payment of refunds by the FBR had created great unrest among the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He lamented the undue delay in payment of refunds despite the directives issued by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Maqsood Pervaiz said the details of refunds claims of the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been sent to the FBR, but delaying tactics were being used in the payment of refunds. The SCCI president said that the undue delay in payment of refunds had multiplied economic owes of the business community. Maqsood Pervaiz congratulated Muhammad Javed Ghani for his appointment as new chairperson of FBR and asked him to order release of refunds payment.