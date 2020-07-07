Hashish seized, smuggler held

WANA: District Police seized 24 kilograms hashish and arrested the smuggler in the jurisdiction of Shaheed Mureed Akber Police Station, said officials on Monday. Talking to media Station House Officer Fahim Mumtaz said acting on a tip-off, the police team on the direction of District Police Officer Arif Khan checked a suspected car barring number ATE 959 near Kaur area which was allegedly smuggling hashish from South Waziristan tribal district to Punjab. The police recovered the hashish weighing 24 kilograms and arrested smuggler Sajid.