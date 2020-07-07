Rotten chicken confiscated

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The district administration sealed four godowns and recovered 2000 kilograms rotten chickens in Nauthia here on Monday. The administration said that it had received complaints that that poultry shops in Nauthia were selling rotten chicken meat. The official raided the bazaar and seized 2000 kg of chickens. Four godowns were sealed and owners were arrested. A case was registered against the accused