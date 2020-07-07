Tribal elders seek cases quashing

close
Tue Jul 07, 2020
Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 7, 2020

PARACHINAR: The elders of Turi and Bangash tribes here asked the govt to quash the cases against the tribal elders in connection with the clashes between the members of Balishkhel and Parachamkani tribes over the ownership of a piece of land in Kurram. Speaking at a jirga at the central imambargah in Parachinar, Allama Sheikh Fida Hussain, Sardar Hussain and others said that raids were being conducted to arrest tribal elders which was raising concerns.

