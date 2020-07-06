close
Mon Jul 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2020

Projects for talented people

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2020

LAHORE:Society for International Education (SIE) that nominated 18 years Raina Khan (founder of Zenana Foundation) for Diana Award is the real wind beneath the many vibrant, talented and highly productive people in our society.

The young girl has made the country proud. The society which believes in ‘Together for a better world’ is a registered not-for profit organisation that runs programmes and implement them nationwide in cooperation with many governmental and non-government educational organisations. Professionals are engaged to formulate its dynamic team that excels in providing online curriculum based projects and programmes, teachers’ training and curriculum development both face to face and online, English language teaching programmes, citizen journalism, media and animations projects, youth empowerment, managing students and educators’ exchange and travel abroad, programmes, alumni engagement and supporting youth leadership activities, and community based development projects and CVE (Countering Violent Extremism) focused projects.

SIE programmes reach extensively to communities, schools, educators and students from wide geographical regions of Pakistan, including remote and underprivileged areas and communities.

Latest News

More From Lahore