Projects for talented people

LAHORE:Society for International Education (SIE) that nominated 18 years Raina Khan (founder of Zenana Foundation) for Diana Award is the real wind beneath the many vibrant, talented and highly productive people in our society.

The young girl has made the country proud. The society which believes in ‘Together for a better world’ is a registered not-for profit organisation that runs programmes and implement them nationwide in cooperation with many governmental and non-government educational organisations. Professionals are engaged to formulate its dynamic team that excels in providing online curriculum based projects and programmes, teachers’ training and curriculum development both face to face and online, English language teaching programmes, citizen journalism, media and animations projects, youth empowerment, managing students and educators’ exchange and travel abroad, programmes, alumni engagement and supporting youth leadership activities, and community based development projects and CVE (Countering Violent Extremism) focused projects.

SIE programmes reach extensively to communities, schools, educators and students from wide geographical regions of Pakistan, including remote and underprivileged areas and communities.