Sindh govt to present fake JIT report on Uzair Baloch, claims PTI

Responding to the Sindh government’s announcement it would make public the various joint investigation team reports, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh leaders on Friday alleged that the government was bent upon presenting a fake JIT report about proscribed People’s Aman Committee chief Uziar Baloch.

Addressing a press conference at the Insaf House, PTI parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said that federal minister Ali Zaidi had demanded making all JIT reports public.

“The Sindh government is notorious for fake bank accounts and it is feared that it may issue a fake JIT report on Uzair Baloch and other issues,” said Sheikh. “It is an open secret that the PPP leadership had patronised Uzair Baloch and his criminal gang and used them for their own interests.”

Sheikh said that the PPP used to give election tickets from Lyari on the recommendations of Uzair Baloch. “The PPP had also been one of key responsible groups for the worsening security situation In Karachi by supporting criminal syndicates.”

The PTI leader said the PPP’s history went back to Al-Zulfiqar and included the Lyari gang war. “Pictures of the PPP’s top leadership with Uzair Baloch and other gang leaders are present on social media,” he said.

Sheikh said that Zaidi had exposed them during his speech in the parliament. “The PPP and Ali Zaidi had gone to court on this issue.”

He said that the JIT report was still not in their hands, but the relations of the PPP and the Lyari gang war were no secret for anybody.

The PTI leader said the late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had founded the PPP in Lahore, but now this party was limited to four divisions of rural Sindh. “And even in the Sindh province, the PPP is using the Sindh ethnic card when it is being rejected in Karachi.”

“When Sindh gets less revenue, PPP supremo Bilawal Bhutto Zardari terms it an attack on Sindh,” Sheikh said, adding that the tax collection was the responsibility of the provinces MPA Raja Azhar, Kareem Bux Gabol, Jam Farooq Ahmed and others were also present at the press conference.

Path of clash

Reacting to a recent statement of the PPP supremo, PTI Karachi president Khurram Sher Zaman said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his party were following the path of clash with the federation and spreading hatred by using the Sindh card over every national issue.

“The Sindh government has to object to and defy every federal action and initiative. The federal government desires an ideal working relationship with every province while the Sindh government chooses to clash with the Centre and create a constitutional crisis. This clash will hurt the state and state interests,” said the PTI leader, who is also an MPA.

Discussing the PPP’s latest stance on uniform curriculum initiative by the Centre, Zaman said that the country knew about the dismal state of education in the province, were ghost schools and incompetent teachers had become the hallmark of the Sindh government’s failed education policy.

“The federal government is going to introduce a uniform curriculum all over the country which would be a historic feat. We would not allow the PPP or the Sindh government to play politics over it and sabotage the historic achievement.”