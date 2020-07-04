COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,437 as 22 more perish in Sindh

As many as 22 more people have lost their lives to COVID-19 in the province during the last 24 hours, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Friday, adding that the death toll from the coronavirus had climbed to 1,437 in the province.

As many as 1,496 new cases emerged when 10,027 samples were tested, raising the tally to 90,721, he said in his daily situation report.

According to the chief minister, 10,027 samples were tested which detected 1,496 cases constituting 15 per cent positive cases. The government has tested 481,050 samples, and detected 90,721 positive cases all over Sindh, of them 50,908 have recovered, including 982 overnight. “The recovery rate of coronavirus patients in Sindh stands at 56 per cent,” Shah said.

He maintained that 22 more patients of COVID-19 died, bringing the death toll to 1,459 that constituted a 1.6 per cent mortality rate. The chief minister said that at present 38,354 patients were under treatment, of them 36,452 are in home isolation, 298 at isolation centres and 1,604 at different hospitals.

He added that out of 1,604 hospitalised patients, 653 were in critical condition, 104 on ventilators while 847 were stated to be stable. The CM said that out of 1,496 new cases of the coronavirus, Karachi reported 750 cases, including District East 217 cases, South 182 cases, Central 129 cases, Malir 82 cases, Korangi 79 cases and West 61 cases.

He added that Sukkur saw 44 new cases, Sanghar 44, Badin 41, Ghotki 40, Khairpur 29, Thatta 26, Kambar 22, Shaheed Benazirabad 17, Jamshoro and Shikarpur 11 each, Kashmore seven, Larkana six, Dadu and Naushehroferoze five each, Jacobabad four, Umerkot three, Tando Allahyar two, and Tando Mohammad Khan Khan and Mirpurkhas one case each. The chief minister urged the people to stay safe by observing the SOPs the government had issued in consultation with the World Health Organisation and other experts.