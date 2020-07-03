Assets are jewellery of motherland: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the country is our mother and national assets are the jewelry of motherland and he will not let anyone sell these jewels.

He warned the aspirants who want to buy these assets that PPP government when comes to power would cancel any contract in this regard.

PPP chairman was holding a video conference with People’s Unity in Civil Aviation Authority and PIA. Patron-in-chief of CAA union Taimour Beg, CAA union Chairman Ayaz Butt, President Naveed Kiyani, Secretary General Samiullah, Asghar Ali, Asif Shah, Malik Rab Nawaz, Muhammad Asghar, Raja Bilal, Rizwan Naseem, Samad Zaman, President People’s Unity PIA Hidayatullah Khan, Muhammad Ashraf, Zameer Chandio, Ali Ahmed Lashari, Rafiq Khan, Sajid Gujjar, Ramzan Laghari, Jahangir Khan, Kashif Rana, Malik Waqar and Sohail Mukhtar were present in the video conference. PPP Punjab PPP President Qamar Zaman Kaira and General Secretary Chaudhry Manzoor were also present on the occasion.

Bilawal said that with a planning, PIA is being discredited so that it could be sold out.

He said that the airports are also used by our security institutions and selling airports will be compromising the security of the country. “Imran Khan wants to give his cronies the expensive land of airports,” he said.

He said the time has come that labourers and workers of Pakistan should unite against fascist government of Imran Khan. “The government due to its inefficiency has imposed a ban on international flights by PIA. The only aim of Imran Khan is to protect the business interests of his friends,” he said. PPP chairman said that Pakistan and Imran Khan cannot go together.

The office holders of unions of CAA and PIA briefed the PPP chairman that despite the COVID-19 pandemic CAA earned Rs89 billion this year.

Meanwhile, the PPP leaders from South Punjab also held a video meeting with the Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The leaders included South Punjab PPP President Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood, General Secretary Natasha Dolatana, Mustafa Mehmood MNA and Abdul Qadir Shaheen.

The meeting discussed the political situation after the budget.

Bilawal Bhtto Zardari addressing the meeting said that the inefficient government will be exposed on every forum.” Imran Khan has done nothing except labelling accusations in the last two years,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the people are ready to accept very option other than Imran Khan because people cannot tolerate him anymore. “Pakistan and Imran Khan cannot go together,” he said.